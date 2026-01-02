Permits Filed for 37-Story Tower on Prominent UES Corner

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Permits have been filed for a new high-rise development planned for a prominent corner on the Upper East Side, according to DOB filings first cited by New York YIMBY.
AdvertisementThe filings outline a proposed 37-story mixed-use building at 1491 Third Avenue, also addressed as 207 East 84th Street, at the corner of East 84th Street and Third Avenue.
The project is being filed by Samy Mahfar of 255 East Houston Manager, LLC, listed as the property owner in the permit applications. Plans call for a roughly 510-foot-tall building totaling 259,202 square feet, the majority of which—240,208 square feet—would be dedicated to residential use. An additional 18,994 square feet is slated for commercial space.
According to the filings, the building would include 120 residential units, which New York YIMBY reports are likely to be condominiums based on the average unit size of approximately 2,001 square feet. The design also includes two cellar levels, a 31-foot-long rear yard, and 30 enclosed parking spaces.
Hill West Architects is listed as the architect of record for the project.
As of now, demolition permits have not yet been filed, and no estimated construction timeline or completion date has been announced.
We’ll provide update when we know more.
