Proposal Calls for Taller Building, Revamped Storefronts on Madison

A modest six-story building on Madison Avenue could soon be replaced by a significantly taller structure, according to a recent presentation to the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission.
AdvertisementOn Tuesday, historic preservation consultant Ward Dennis of Higgins Quasebarth & Partners submitted an application to demolish 831 Madison Avenue, a mixed-use building located between East 69th and 70th streets. In its place, the owner is seeking to erect a new 16-story development that would continue to blend residential and commercial use, as noted in the presentation and first reported by Crain’s New York Business.
The plan goes beyond No. 831. It also proposes renovations to three neighboring properties—833, 835, and 837 Madison Avenue—historic townhouses built in the late 19th century and designed in neo-Grec and Queen Anne styles. The proposed work includes new storefront designs and the internal combination of the retail spaces, along with a vertical expansion of No. 833, which would rise from five to eight stories.
Dennis presented the plans on behalf of Myles Madison, the entity listed as the property owner. The firm is reportedly affiliated with the Kriemler family, according to Crain’s. Public records show that Peter Kriemler, the president of Swiss fashion label Akris, signed purchase documents for all four buildings between 2020 and 2022, paying a combined $62.6 million.
AdvertisementAkris currently operates a boutique at 835 Madison Avenue, and the brand’s former accessories store previously occupied the retail space at 831 Madison, which now sits vacant. The residential floors above No. 831 include four rental apartments, none of which are currently listed on the market. A four-bedroom unit that was available in 2021 was last asking $2,599 per month, per StreetEasy.
It remains unclear whether the redeveloped building will feature rental units or condominiums, or whether Akris plans to expand into the larger commercial footprint.
