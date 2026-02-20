Ron Perelman Sells Upper East Side Townhouse for $46.75 Million

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Billionaire Ron Perelman has sold his Neo-Georgian townhouse at 36 East 63rd Street for $46.75 million, The Real Deal reports. The sale brings to a close a nearly six-year effort to unload the property, which first hit the market in 2020 with a combined asking price of $75 million for the home and an attached smaller townhouse.
AdvertisementThe 40-foot-wide mansion had most recently been listed at $49.5 million. The Modlin Group’s Adam Modlin and Brown Harris Stevens’ Sami Hassoumi represented the seller, while Leslie Garfield’s Matt Lesser represented the buyer, according to The Real Deal.
Perelman, the former chairman of Revlon cosmetics, has owned the property since 1983, according to Realtor.com. He began listing the home separately at $60 million in April 2021 as part of a broader effort to sell off personal assets and pursue what he described as a “simpler life.” During that same period, he sold his Hamptons estate for $84 million in 2022, along with planes, yachts, and part of his art collection.
The listing went through a revolving door of top townhouse brokers. Sotheby’s International Realty’s Serena Boardman initially handled the listing, followed by Brown Harris Stevens’ Paula Del Nunzio as co-broker. In 2023, BHS agents John Burger and Sami Hassoumi took over, with Adam Modlin later replacing Burger. The price was reduced to $55 million in October 2024 and again to $49.5 million in June 2025 before the deal was struck, per The Real Deal.
Built in 1930, the townhouse spans nearly 16,000 square feet and once served as a private club for aviators known as the Hangar Club. The home features 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private screening room, a home gym, a wine cellar, and a landscaped roof. According to Realtor.com, the home’s interior includes a formal entrance leading to a center hall with what’s described as a “spectacular” 1930s-era staircase, a grand salon running the full width of the house with five floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking 63rd Street, two elevators, staff quarters, and “his and her” dressing rooms in the primary suite.
AdvertisementPerelman was once considered the richest man in America. His firm, MacAndrews & Forbes, owned high-profile brands including Marvel Comics and Revlon. The firm was hit hard during the pandemic as Revlon’s share price dropped from $25 to $5, prompting the wave of personal asset sales, The Real Deal reported.
The sale is the latest in a series of marquee Upper East Side homes to finally trade hands after years on the market. Last year, the Woolworth Mansion at 4 East 80th Street sold for $38 million after an initial ask of $90 million back in 2011. And less than a block from Perelman’s home, the former townhouse of fashion designer Oleg Cassini — once listed at $65 million — is awaiting court approval for a $35 million sale, according to The Real Deal.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!