‘Succession’ Scoop: Buy Kendall Roy’s UES Penthouse for $29 Million

The Roy family may technically be fictional, but the media magnates at the center of HBO’s flagship series “Succession” have made such an impact on pop culture, it’s easy to forget. (Spoiler alert: The LA Times even published an obituary when patriarch Logan Roy died in a recent episode). As the tippy-top of the one-percent, the Roy’s lavish lifestyle is perpetual water cooler conversation — specifically with regards to their trophy real estate properties.
Advertisement
And now, one of the mega Manhattan mansions in the sky — belonging to Kendall Roy, the second-eldest son and frequent cause of controversy, expertly portrayed by Jeremy Strong — is on the market for a cool $29 million, the NY Post first reported.
Originally listed for $33 million last year, the triplex penthouse is located at 180 East 88th Street between Lexington and Third avenues. The residence appears on season four, as Kendall previously shacked up in a 90th-floor Hudson Yards penthouse (he definitely still uses it to store his collection of Tom Ford sneakers and $495 Loro Piana baseball hats).
180 East 88th Street, developed and designed by Joe McMillan’s DDG, is an “intimate condominium” with 48 spacious units comprising its 50 floors (making it the tallest residential tower north of 72nd Street on the UES). With art deco influences throughout, the building channels a modern pre-war aesthetic through its grand proportions and facade of handset masonry.
Advertisement
Kendall’s not-so-humble abode rings in at 5,508 square feet — boasting panoramic views, an eye-catching custom staircase, ample areas for entertaining, 3,500 square feet of outdoor space and a private elevator to comfortably climb the three floors in style.
Amenities at 180 East 88th Street include a fitness studio, double-height basketball court, soccer field, playroom, catering kitchen and more. There are 12 other units currently available, with the most affordable ringing in at $2.995 million for a two-bedroom.
Kendall’s television home is a few blocks away from 991 Fifth Avenue, the historic townhouse where his father (and frenemy) Logan lived until he met his fate on a private plane. Meanwhile, across the park, his younger brother Roman (Kieran Culkin in the real world) cools off after a long day of lewd texts and sarcastic snipes in a $38 million penthouse at 200 Amsterdam, one of the Upper West Side’s most divisive developments.