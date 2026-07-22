Suzy Welch Sells Her Upper East Side Townhouse for $23 Million

Business author and professor Suzy Welch has sold her Upper East Side townhouse for $23 million, completing a downsizing move that keeps her firmly planted in the neighborhood she has long called home.
AdvertisementWelch — the bestselling business writer, longtime commentator and widow of legendary General Electric CEO Jack Welch — sold the home at 160 East 81st Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues, according to property records cited by The Real Deal. She had listed the four-story house in November with Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman for $26 million.
The 40-foot-wide townhouse spans more than 7,600 square feet, with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a 40-by-48-foot private garden, a private garage and a wood-paneled library. Its top floor is set up as a separate three-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen. Welch bought the home for nearly $23 million in 2021 and had it redesigned by Williams Lawrence — meaning the sale, in dollar terms, lands right about where she started.
The deal caps a deliberate reshuffle. Roughly half a year earlier, Welch closed on a Park Avenue condo for $24.2 million — a 7,200-square-foot, three-story spread with a home theater, a sauna and a landscaped terrace, reached by private elevator atop a converted prewar building. An avowed Upper East Sider, she told Robb Report when she listed the townhouse that she was looking to downsize elsewhere in the neighborhood.
Welch has been rearranging the family’s real estate holdings since her husband’s death in 2020. In 2022, she sold a Lenox Hill co-op at 834 Park Avenue for $21 million and listed a Hudson Valley estate for $25 million. She began her career as a reporter, co-authored a string of business books with Jack Welch after their 2004 marriage, and joined the faculty of NYU’s Stern School of Business in 2023.
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