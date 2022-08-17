Tenant of Upscale Fifth Ave Building Throws Eggs at Neighbors: Lawsuit

Across the street from Central Park, 1214 Fifth Ave. between East 101st and 102nd streets is a luxury rental high-rise with units ranging from $7,795 to $12,000 per month. The landlord, however, is crying “fowl” because a tenant named Yan Li is reportedly throwing eggs at her neighbors. According to a lawsuit the landlord filed in Manhattan’s Supreme Court, this behavior is driving some residents to move out and making it difficult to attract new tenants.
The “Plaintiff cannot reasonably re-rent these apartments while defendant’s conduct is ongoing,” the suit says, adding that repeated vandalism “will cause a great and irreparable loss to the plaintiff unless restrained by injunction,” reports Crain’s. The building’s owners are looking for the court to step in on this less than egg-cellent behavior from Li, who reportedly “began her harassment campaign one night last winter, seemingly out of the blue.” Two tenants who were victims of egg attacks moved into different units in the “past few weeks,” says the suit.
Following multiple egg-cidents, cameras were installed at 1214 Fifth Ave. to monitor Li, the local yolkal who moved into unit No. 37H in 2019, which according to Streeteasy was listed for $3,400 at the time. “On June 14, Li allegedly struck again, tagging No. 37EF when its tenants were out of town, and hitting the door again two days later, which prompted a visit by police,” wrote Crain’s, which reports that Li slammed the door in the face of police when confronted about the calamity.
One resident said she was “terrified by these incidents and believed that she was being targeted,” wrote Curbed, which reported that other “tenants have gotten so scared (of the egging) that they’ve left the building altogether.”
The lawsuit is seeking upward of $260,000 for lost rent and legal fees.
This address boasts everything from beautiful views of the park, a swimming pool with a professional lifeguard and an outdoor terrace. There’s a game room, valet dry cleaning and an entertainment lounge. Just steps away from the Museum of the City of New York and the Graffiti Hall of Fame, it’s got just about everything a tenant could want.
Currently though, there just ain’t no cure for the egg door blues.
The Upper West Side isn’t immune to such eggregious behavior either. Earlier this year, people were scrambling to identify an individual launching eggs from their window into Verdi Square.