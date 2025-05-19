The ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Townhouse Lists for $15 Million

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A townhouse made famous as a star location in one of New York’s best-loved films has just hit the market for $15 million.
The property, located at 169 East 71st Street (between Third and Lexington avenues), was featured in Breakfast at Tiffany’s as the residence of actress Audrey Hepburn’s character Holly Golightly. While the 1961 film only featured the exterior of the building, it has still been a longtime draw for film buffs and Upper East Siders alike.
The five-story townhouse has undergone a thorough renovation over the course of several years. The property now has roughly 4,465 square feet of space and is configured for two families, with a separate unit at the garden level, including a separate entrance, kitchen and access to a private garden.
“The owners didn’t just enhance the home; they transformed it — adding a full-size elevator servicing all levels, excavating the basement to create a wine cellar/tasting room and constructing an entirely new floor crowned by a southern terrace” listing agent Caroline Bass of The Corcoran Group told the New York Post, which first reported the listing.
The primary portion of the home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half-baths. The interior contains lots of character in the form of both historical and modern design features, high ceilings, antique fireplace mantels, oak floors, inlaid designs, and detailed custom millwork.
The kitchen has professional-grade appliances, imported stone surfaces, and a sizeable island with seating for multiple people. And some of the home’s floors open to a private outdoor space, including a 30-foot garden, patios, and a Juliet balcony.
A newly constructed top floor is a year-round living space or entertainment area, with a wet bar and access to a roof terrace. The finished basement has a wine cellar, cold storage, and a second laundry room.
The home last sold in 2015 for $7.4 million.
With its film legacy, quality upgrades, and prime Upper East Side location, the townhouse represents an unusual opportunity for a buyer looking for a home with character, legacy, and pedigree.
Have a full look at the listing here.
