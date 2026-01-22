This is the Worst Landlord on the Upper East Side: Report

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams has unveiled his 2025 “100 Worst Landlords In NYC” report, which calls out property owners who “consistently flout City laws intended to protect the rights and safety of tenants.” The rankings are based on the highest number of open HPD violations recorded from November 2024 through October 2025. At landlordwatchlist.com, visitors can also find details on the specific buildings that contributed most to each landlord’s troublesome standing.
AdvertisementMelanie Martin was named 19th worst landlord this year, due in part to persistent violations at her two Upper East Side buildings (which have both been under the city’s microscope in years past).
338 East 61st Street (between First and Second avenues)
This 20-unit building has 67 open HPD violations (83 according to the official HPD website). In the past three years, the most common complaints from tenants have been about heat and hot water, plumbing, and paint/plaster issues. The last available rental (listed on Streeteasy) was a furnished 2-bedroom asking $5,000 in May 2024.
1585 Third Avenue (corner of East 89th Street)
This 14-unit building (whose alternate address is 201 East 89th Street) has 71 open HPD violations (89 according to the official HPD website). In the past three years, the most common complaints from tenants have been about heat and hot water, leaking, and the janitor/super being unresponsive or unavailable. The last available rental (listed on Streeteasy) was a 2-bedroom for $3,000 which appears to have rented earlier this month.
AdvertisementBoth of these buildings have made previous ‘Worst Landlord’ lists–but under different landlord names. Melanie Martin is the “head officer for much of [Daniel] Ohebshalom’s portfolio,” according to a 2025 press release from the Public Advocate’s office. “The Public Advocate [has] pushed for legislation that would enhance transparency of ownership to prevent these kinds of tactics.
There are four other buildings under Martin’s name which are on the Watchlist: 412 West 46th Street, 90-38 170 Street (Queens), 709 West 170th Street, and 705 West 170th Street.
“Housing law protects your right as a tenant to meet with other tenants in a public space in the building. You should speak with other tenants who are facing similar problems and organize a meeting time in the building. The meeting can be advertised through fliers or posters placed in the building. At the first meeting, the representative of the association should be appointed by the group and a set of action items should be decided.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!