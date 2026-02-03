Upper East Side Apartment With Ties to JFK Now Under Contract

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An Upper East Side penthouse with deep presidential history has officially found a buyer.
AdvertisementA storied duplex apartment atop the Carlyle Hotel at 35 East 76th Street went into contract late last month after being listed for $12,995,000. The home is famously tied to John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who stayed in the residence ahead of JFK’s 1961 presidential inauguration, according to the listing description.
Built in 1930, the terraced duplex became known as the “New York White House.” During their stay, the Kennedys added a signature oriel bay window overlooking Central Park to create a breakfast nook — a feature that remains part of the apartment today.
The sprawling residence includes expansive living and entertaining spaces with panoramic Central Park and skyline views, a curved Art Deco staircase anchoring the foyer, a custom kitchen with high-end appliances, and multiple wet bars. Upstairs, the private quarters open onto a 23-foot terrace with sweeping park views, along with a corner solarium and two bedrooms, including a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom finished in onyx, according to the listing description.
AdvertisementHigh above the city, the penthouse is part of the Carlyle’s cooperative ownership program, which offers residents access to hotel-style amenities such as concierge service, housekeeping, a fitness center, spa, valet, and on-site dining, including the iconic Bemelmans Bar and Cafe Carlyle.
Additional history tied to the apartment adds to its mystique. According to the New York Post, the residence is rumored to be where JFK once met with Marilyn Monroe. The outlet also reported that billionaire Karen Pritzker sold the home, which she purchased with her late husband Michael Vlock in 2007 for $12.5 million. Past owners reportedly include financier Henry Kravis.
The listing broker was Roberta Golubock of Sotheby’s International Realty.
