Upper East Side Co-ops Have Biggest Week in Years

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The Upper East Side is regaining momentum in Manhattan’s luxury real estate market, accounting for nearly half of last week’s high-end contracts.
According to a report from Olshan Realty, cited by both The Real Deal and Mansion Global, nearly half of last week’s signed contracts for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more were on the Upper East Side. Of the 31 deals inked, 14 were on the UES, more than any part of the borough.
Advertisement
And for the first time since 2021, the week’s two top contracts were classic co-ops, not shiny new developments or massive downtown penthouses.
At the top of the list: a $20 million full-floor residence at 1125 Fifth Avenue, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and wide Central Park views across 4,600 square feet, as first reported by The Real Deal. Close behind was a $19.75 million duplex at 620 Park Avenue, complete with landscaped terraces and an upper-level entertaining space.
In total, 12 of the 31 deals last week were for co-ops—an unusually high share that may hint at renewed buyer interest in the Upper East Side’s older, more traditional housing stock.
While overall contract volume dipped slightly from the previous week (31, down from 36), the Upper East Side was the only neighborhood to post back-to-back dominance. “In the last two weeks, the Upper East Side has outsold every other neighborhood of Manhattan,” the Olshan report pointed out.
The momentum suggests a shift in buyer priorities: Less flash, more space, prewar charm and proximity to the park.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!