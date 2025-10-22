Home
Upper East Side Sweeps Manhattan’s Luxury Market for the First Time in Over a Decade

Upper East Side Sweeps Manhattan’s Luxury Market for the First Time in Over a Decade

October 22, 2025 Real Estate No Comments

Main image: 18 East 71st Street via Google Maps. Bill Cosby (2011) by The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia via Wikimedia Commons

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

The Upper East Side was the undisputed leader of Manhattan’s luxury real estate market last week, marking a historic first in more than a decade.

According to Olshan Realty’s weekly report, 30 contracts were signed between October 13 and 19 at $4 million and above — five more than the week prior. Condos led the way with 19 deals, followed by seven co-ops and four townhouses.

Advertisement

But the real story was geographic: for the first time since June 2014, all five of the top contracts were on the Upper East Side — a testament to the neighborhood’s enduring, and newly fashionable, appeal. Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal and Curbed have spotlighted the area’s resurgence among younger, trend-conscious buyers, helping drive fresh interest in some of the city’s priciest listings. (Though if you’re paying attention, the Upper East Side actually became cool a while ago.)

Out of the 30 signed contracts above $4 million, ten were on the Upper East Side.

Here were the top 5:

# 1: 18 East 71st Street (Asking price: $29 million)

A limestone mansion formerly owned by Bill Cosby topped the list. The 25-foot-wide, six-story townhouse spans roughly 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, 15-foot ceilings, and an elevator. Listed in mid-September, the property has been subject to foreclosure proceedings tied to $17.5 million in loans and more than $600,000 in back taxes.

# 2: 895 Park Avenue, 16A/17A/19A (Asking price: $21.5 million)

The runner-up was a triplex co-op offering over 6,900 square feet across 14 rooms, including four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and multiple terraces with Central Park views. First listed for $29.75 million in March, the unit’s price has since been reduced. Monthly maintenance runs $24,362, and building amenities include doormen, a gym, and a squash court.

# 3: 812 Park Avenue, Penthouse A (Asking price: $19.995 million)

This prewar co-op spans twelve rooms, with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths and a private rooftop terrace. There’s also a large great room with 23′ foot ceilings, and a monthly maintenance bill of $17,873.

Advertisement

# 4: 301 East 80th Street, 25B (Asking price: $12.75 million)

A newer condo development offering 3,796 square feet, five bedrooms, and five-and-a-half baths. Monthly common charges are $6,783 and real estate taxes are $6,252 per month.

# 5: 28 East 70th Street, PH1 (Asking price: $9.9 million)

A three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath prewar condo measuring nearly 2,900 square feet rounded out the week’s top five. This apartment comes with three private terraces.

The streak underscores what Olshan Realty described as a “trendy resurgence” on the Upper East Side — a neighborhood where classic architecture, proximity to Central Park, and a growing mix of new retail and dining options are once again capturing buyers’ attention at the highest end of the market.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Get us in your inbox!