Upper East Side Sweeps Manhattan’s Luxury Market for the First Time in Over a Decade

The Upper East Side was the undisputed leader of Manhattan’s luxury real estate market last week, marking a historic first in more than a decade.
According to Olshan Realty’s weekly report, 30 contracts were signed between October 13 and 19 at $4 million and above — five more than the week prior. Condos led the way with 19 deals, followed by seven co-ops and four townhouses.
AdvertisementBut the real story was geographic: for the first time since June 2014, all five of the top contracts were on the Upper East Side — a testament to the neighborhood’s enduring, and newly fashionable, appeal. Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal and Curbed have spotlighted the area’s resurgence among younger, trend-conscious buyers, helping drive fresh interest in some of the city’s priciest listings. (Though if you’re paying attention, the Upper East Side actually became cool a while ago.)
Out of the 30 signed contracts above $4 million, ten were on the Upper East Side.
Here were the top 5:
# 1: 18 East 71st Street (Asking price: $29 million)
A limestone mansion formerly owned by Bill Cosby topped the list. The 25-foot-wide, six-story townhouse spans roughly 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, 15-foot ceilings, and an elevator. Listed in mid-September, the property has been subject to foreclosure proceedings tied to $17.5 million in loans and more than $600,000 in back taxes.
# 2: 895 Park Avenue, 16A/17A/19A (Asking price: $21.5 million)
The runner-up was a triplex co-op offering over 6,900 square feet across 14 rooms, including four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and multiple terraces with Central Park views. First listed for $29.75 million in March, the unit’s price has since been reduced. Monthly maintenance runs $24,362, and building amenities include doormen, a gym, and a squash court.
# 3: 812 Park Avenue, Penthouse A (Asking price: $19.995 million)
This prewar co-op spans twelve rooms, with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths and a private rooftop terrace. There’s also a large great room with 23′ foot ceilings, and a monthly maintenance bill of $17,873.
Advertisement
# 4: 301 East 80th Street, 25B (Asking price: $12.75 million)
A newer condo development offering 3,796 square feet, five bedrooms, and five-and-a-half baths. Monthly common charges are $6,783 and real estate taxes are $6,252 per month.
# 5: 28 East 70th Street, PH1 (Asking price: $9.9 million)
A three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath prewar condo measuring nearly 2,900 square feet rounded out the week’s top five. This apartment comes with three private terraces.
The streak underscores what Olshan Realty described as a “trendy resurgence” on the Upper East Side — a neighborhood where classic architecture, proximity to Central Park, and a growing mix of new retail and dining options are once again capturing buyers’ attention at the highest end of the market.
