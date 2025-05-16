Home
Weill Cornell Medicine Opens New Student Residence on York Avenue

May 16, 2025 Real Estate 1 Comment

c/o Weill Cornell Medicine

Weill Cornell Medicine has officially opened its new Feil Family and Weill Family Residence Hall, a 16-story building which will house 272 medical students.

Located at 1393 York Avenue (at the northwest corner of 74th Street), the residence hall comes with 163 studios, seven one-bedrooms, and 51 two-bedrooms. Each apartment comes with a full kitchen, and the building includes common areas dedicated to studying, socializing, fitness, and recreation.

c/o Weill Cornell Medicine

The development marks a significant milestone for the institution, which began construction on the project in following the 2021 demolition of the Church of the Epiphany. The church has since relocated to 351 East 74th Street.

“The new residence hall is located four blocks from the institution’s clinical, research and education buildings, ensuring that students can live and learn in the same environment,” a press release states. “It is designed to improve student’s experience by supporting their overall wellness.”

The structure was designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and built by The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. The 173,000-square-foot building features a warm red brick façade with floor-to-ceiling windows in many units, and the building, according to New York YIMBY, was designed to echo neighboring campus structures.

  1. Francisco May 16, 2025

    Lucky 272!

