Weill Cornell Medicine to Open New Research Center at 1334 York Ave

Weill Cornell Medicine has announced an expansion, having leased five floors at 1334 York Avenue, currently home to Sotheby’s auction house.
The site, located a block from Weill Cornell Medicine’s main campus, will come with 200,000 square feet of dedicated research space, with its labs expected to open in 2026.
“Laboratories in the new medical research center, which will open in 2026, will focus on a breadth of foundational, clinical and translational research, utilizing advanced data science and computational techniques to revolutionize scientists’ understanding of disease,” states a press release.
Advertisement
Areas of study at the new facility will include neuroscience, immunotherapy, regenerative medicine, population health, women’s health and cardiovascular medicine. The layout will feature open workspaces and large conference rooms, with dry lab space to focus on “computational methods of research, and wet lab space, which uses drugs, chemicals and other biological matter for investigation.”
The facility is eventually expected to house more than 700 Weill Cornell Medicine faculty and staff, including existing personnel currently at other sites. “Newly vacated space across campus will be reallocated to support existing programs and ensure optimization across the institution’s tripartite mission to care, discover and teach.”
Phase one of the expansion is expected to launch in early 2024 with construction on two floors and an anticipated opening date in Fall 2026.