Woman Accused of Squatting in $13 Million Upper East Side Townhouse

A lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court alleges that a woman is refusing to leave a four-story limestone townhouse at 111 East 81st Street — a $13.2 million property between Park and Lexington avenues, Curbed first reported.
The home was purchased in March 2022 by Craig Schmeizer, the founder of several direct-to-consumer mattress brands, who passed away in November 2025. According to the lawsuit, Schmeizer's estranged wife, Sarah Shalev — who serves as executor of his will — says a woman named Hilarie Page moved into the townhouse with Schmeizer after the couple separated and has refused to leave or grant Shalev access since his death.
Shalev says she needs to enter the home to prepare it for sale, retrieve family heirlooms and photos, and check on artwork requiring proper care as well as a large collection of valuable wine in the cellar that needs to be inventoried, per the court filings reviewed by Curbed.
According to an affidavit cited by Curbed, Shalev called Page shortly after Schmeizer’s death but said the conversation turned hostile, with Page allegedly stating she would not leave the house and that Shalev would not be allowed inside. Letters from Shalev’s attorneys requesting the keys and access also went unanswered.
On February 5, Shalev and an attorney went to the building in person. After ringing the doorbell, pounding on the door, and even throwing snowballs at the windows with no response, Shalev called a locksmith, the affidavit states. Page then reportedly ran to the door to block their entry. Both sides called the police, who, according to the affidavit, referred to Page as a “squatter” but told Shalev and her attorney they needed to leave.
Neighbors told Curbed the house had appeared quiet since Schmeizer's death, noting there weren't even footprints at the door after a recent snowfall.
Shalev gave Page a notice to vacate by February 20, but the complaint acknowledged that Page would likely not comply and that an eviction proceeding could drag on. The suit also seeks rent from Page for her continued use of the home at a market rate of $49,000 per month.
Curbed reported that neither Shalev nor her attorney responded to requests for comment, and Page could not be reached.
