Business Openings: nununu, Playa Bowls, Malia Mills, Omakase Yuu

A kid’s clothing brand called nununu recently opened a store at 1228 Madison Avenue between 88th and 89th streets. A representative for the company told East Side Feed that this is their “very first USA flagship store,” adding, “Our store has been uniquely designed not only as your regular boutique but also as a local living room dedicated to hosting and curating special events, lectures, happy hours and good times all around!” According to the company website’s ‘about us‘ section, nununu embraces a minimalist design and also carries men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.
A new Playa Bowls opened earlier this month at 1248 Lexington Avenue at 84th Street. The growing smoothie and açaí bowl spot founded on the Jersey Shore in 2014 has grown to over 200 locations throughout the country, and this new one marks their second to open on the Upper East Side (the other one is at 1471 Second Ave between 76th and 77th streets). The new store is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For updates and more info, follow @playabowlslexingtonavenue on Instagram or visit this page.
Malia Mills, a women’s swimwear and clothing brand, has leased a space at 1070 Madison Avenue at 81st Street, according to @TradedNY on Instagram. The space measures 260 square feet and according to the post, the landlord was seeking $875 per foot (per year). If that’s what they’re paying, the small space will be costing them $227,500 each year (or just shy of $19,000 per month). According to the brand’s Instagram profile, Malia Mills was launched in NYC in 1993 and currently has outposts in Soho, Bridgehampton, Los Angeles, Montecito and Marin (California).
@TradedNY also reports that yet Omakase Yuu has signed a lease at 317 East 75th Street between First and Second avenues. The landlord was asking just over $5,000 per month for the 700 square foot space, according to the post (though that does seem extraordinarily low). We’ve reached out to Restaurant Yuu, a popular restaurant in Brooklyn founded by Japanese chef Yuu Shimano, to see if he’s behind this new project. The New York Times describes Restaurant Yuu as “Omakase With a French Approach.”