Business Openings: Tuckernuck, Charlotte Cafe, Altamiranos, Toast, Suki Desu

Signage for Tuckernuck is up at 1121 Madison Avenue at 84th Street, with “coming spring 2025” plastered on the facade. The business, named after an island off the coast of Nantucket, is based out of Washington, D.C. and offers clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. Most of Tuckernuck’s best-sellers appear to be dresses, skirts and women’s tops.
Charlotte Cafe has leased a space at 1158 Second Avenue (at the corner of 61st Street), according to @TradedNY. The “100% Employee-Owned European Style Cafe” offers coffee, espresso drinks and pastries at its two current locations on the Upper West Side (95th and Broadway) and in Kips Bay (33rd and Second Avenue). The space they’ll be taking over was previously home to NEX2U Market. We’ve reached out to Charlotte Cafe for an estimated opening date.
Altamiranos will be opening soon at 1479 York Avenue (between 78th and 79th streets), which until recently was home to Cacio E Pepe, another Italian restaurant which closed recently after opening in the space in 2021. Altamiranos is a joint project between staff members at local restaurants Gino’s and 83 1/2. They’re hoping to open on May 1, and some items to expect include “eggplant Parmesan scoops topped with pomodoro and malted burrata cheese; homemade pastas, ragùs, and desserts; tableside Dover sole with white wine, lemon, and herbs; and tableside zabaglione with mixed berries,” co-owner Daniel Altamirano tells us.
Toast is opening a location at 88th and Madison Avenue, we’ve learned from @uesthings. The British clothing, accessory and houseware retailer “will be opening soon” at 1221 Madison Avenue, according to the brand’s website. The company was founded in Wales in 1997 and has NYC locations in Brooklyn, Nolita and the West Village. “TOAST aspires to a more thoughtful way of life, creating and curating simple, functional, beautiful clothing, homeware and editorial,” the retailer’s Instagram bio reads.
Suki Desu recently opened at 217 East 85th Street (between Second and Third avenues). Suki Desu is Japanese for “I like you” or “I like it,” and early patrons appear to feel that way about the new restaurant, based on their initial Google reviews. “The inspiration behind creating this restaurant was the desire to make rice bowls and authentic Japanese flavors accessible to everyone,” the new eatery’s website states. Here’s the menu.
