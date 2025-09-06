There’s a Secret Sex Doll Showroom on the Upper East Side

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A discreet space on the Upper East Side is offering a tactile twist on adult retail — inviting customers into a hush-hush showroom where they can interact with lifelike sex dolls before buying.
The unconventional business, recently featured by the New York Post, operates out of a “discreet, non-retail location” on the UES. But don’t expect to stumble upon it: “The exact address is shared after your booking is confirmed during the phone screening,” according to the business’ website, dollsyoucantouch.com.
Once inside, customers encounter an eccentric array of twelve silicone companions displayed on sofas and chairs in their finest lingerie. These aren’t your average department store mannequins — the full-sized dolls weigh in at around 75 pounds and can cost up to $3,000. Some feature warming technology, vibrating parts, or even fantasy-inspired characteristics like pointed ears or alien skin tones.
The showroom is run by a self-described entrepreneur in his 40s who launched the venture in 2021 after a personal lifestyle change led him to explore alternatives to dating and adult entertainment.
“…prostitutes were getting a little bit expensive,” he told the NY Post.
What began as a solo experiment eventually grew into a business, with clients ranging from tech and finance bros to retirees looking for something new.
Unlike traditional sex shops that keep their merchandise behind glass, this space allows one-on-one guided sessions (from 45 mins to an hour) where visitors can physically inspect, pose, and dress the dolls. Each doll comes with its own quirks and options — from foam-core interiors for easier handling to highly customized appearances that can include freckles, calluses, or even articulating tongues.
“No sexual activity is permitted,” the website states.
According to the operator, New York City’s blend of curiosity and discretion made the Upper East Side an ideal location for this unusual showroom. He claims to sell one to three dolls on a good day, with some clients purchasing multiple dolls for their private collections.
Though some have inquired about rentals, the business is strictly retail — not a brothel, the owner insists, adding that he’s also looking to turn his venture into a brotherhood of sorts, as mentioned in a July 6 post on Reddit.
“At Dolls You Can Touch, we’re not just building a showroom and store outlet—we’re building a community,” the website’s “mission” section reads. “Our vision is to bring like-minded men together through shared interests, open conversation, and mutual support around the doll hobby. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just getting curious, we want to create a space where men can connect—online and in real life. We plan to host casual monthly meetups in NYC, from bar nights to dinners, where guys can talk, laugh, and build real camaraderie. Because this hobby isn’t just about products—it’s about people.”
