UES Weed Shop is Raffling Off a Hermès Birkin Bag

Sweetlife, the cannabis dispensary at 1662 First Avenue (between 86th and 87th streets), has launched a holiday promotion in partnership with EUREKA Vapor that blends cannabis culture with high fashion. The two brands are running a sweepstakes that includes a genuine Hermès Birkin bag as the top prize. Entries are available now through Christmas Eve, with customers receiving an additional entry for every $100 spent on EUREKA products. No purchase is required to participate, and full rules are available online. A winner will be announced during a live drawing on Christmas Eve.
AdvertisementTo mark the campaign, Sweetlife is introducing limited-edition “Sweetlife Birkin Boxes,” a small run of curated gift sets that come with a complimentary raffle ticket. Sweetlife describes the sets as a nod to the overlap between fashion, design, and cannabis, themes the dispensary has leaned into since opening.
Representatives from both Sweetlife and EUREKA framed the collaboration as an effort to challenge assumptions about cannabis consumers and to position the products within the broader luxury market. Sweetlife manager Billy Qirollari said the giveaway “meets our customers where they are at” while also highlighting the variety of people who use cannabis. Mike Callari, director of sales for EUREKA, emphasized the shared focus on craftsmanship and the brands’ New York roots.
Sweetlife promotes itself as a design-driven dispensary that centers culture, wellness, and self-expression. EUREKA, founded by New Yorkers in 2011, focuses on CO₂-extracted products and markets itself as prioritizing quality and consistency.
