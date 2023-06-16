Upper East Side Store Owner Robbed, Hacked, Sued: “I Want To Get Rid of My Business”

Being a small business owner is no easy feat, and in NYC, it’s a challenge on another level. Even the swanky shops of the Upper East Side are not immune to theft, cyber hacking or legal shakedowns. Tiffany Keriakos, owner of Designer Revival, claims to be a victim of all three.
Advertisement
The upscale consignment store, located at 324 East 81st Street (between First and Second avenues), doles out deals on designer duds from luxe labels like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Christian Louboutin. Known for fair prices on hard-to-find pieces, Designer Revival has allegedly fallen victim to a series of thefts bilking nearly $200,000 of merchandise since 2015. Just this month, a sticky-fingered customer snagged three bags worth nearly $8,000, Keriakos shared in an interview (and glamorous photo spread) with The New York Post.
“Getting robbed so many times, it was such a disaster, but the frustration that I’ve had over the past few weeks has pushed me to all new levels,” she stated.
In addition to the numerous couture capers, the store’s Facebook page was reportedly hacked — resulting in $30,000 of fraudulent charges on Keriakos’ personal credit card. But the real icing on the cake came courtesy of a lawsuit, which alleges that Designer Revival’s e-commerce site isn’t blind-friendly, in turn violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The civil lawsuit, filed by a Brooklyn resident whose purported quest for a Ferragamo purse was put on pause due to technology “barriers,” could result in an annual bill of $25,000 to meet ADA standards. Coupled with the lost items, consignment costs and being dropped by two insurance companies, Keriakos is fed up, confessing to The Post, “I want to get rid of my business. I don’t even want to be here anymore, and I’m a New Yorker. It’s, like, just impossible to survive.”
Though the future of Designer Revival may remain uncertain, it’s still receiving accolades — including a spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of best online designer consignment shops back in March.
Hahahaha a website not tailored to the blind. I god how far have we come in this country. Keep voting left peeps, things just keep on getting better.