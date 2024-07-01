1289 Lexington’s Meridian Collection: Upper East Side Living at It’s Finest

The newly launched Meridian Collection at 1289 Lexington — a luxurious, amenity-filled condominium located in the absolute heart of the Upper East Side – includes a selection of expansive 4- and 5-bedroom homes available for immediate occupancy.
One such residence is Penthouse A, an exquisite home featuring over 4,000 square feet of interior space complemented by a private 1,679 square foot rooftop terrace. This exceptional penthouse is a masterpiece crafted by the award-winning firms HOK and SheltonMindel, offering a perfect five-bedroom layout with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, and an expansive corner terrace complete with a full outdoor kitchen.
The dramatic double-height gallery, illuminated by an oversized skylight, elegantly divides the private and public wings of the residence and showcases a custom-made staircase leading to the terrace. The southern wing boasts a corner great room with walls of windows framing breathtaking views of Manhattan, separated from the dining room by a striking marble-clad double-sided fireplace. The designer kitchen, open to the dining room, is equipped with chef-grade Gaggenau appliances, custom walnut cabinets, polished Glassos backsplashes and countertops, and a Calacatta Calvani marble island, perfect for prepping, serving, and entertaining. Adjacent to the dining room is the fifth bedroom suite, ideal for use as a den or private guest quarters.
The northern wing features three grand secondary bedrooms, each with ensuite baths, and a corner primary suite with five closets and a serene windowed five-fixture bathroom. Every aspect of Penthouse A emphasizes comfortable living, including elegant art lighting, a suburban-sized laundry room with a vented dryer, a powder room, and designated Nest controls in each room.
1289 Lexington is the latest addition to the prestigious Zeckendorf portfolio, which includes illustrious buildings such as 520 Park Avenue, 18 Gramercy Park South, and 15 Central Park West.
Exceptional Amenities for a Refined Lifestyle
Residents of 1289 Lexington enjoy an array of amenities designed to enhance their lifestyle. The building features a large, elegant lounge with a billiard table and outdoor space, a rooftop terrace with fireside seating and a grill, and a windowed fitness center designed by The Wright Fit. Families will appreciate the fun-filled playroom created by Silver Hill Atelier, a multimedia music room, a conference room with remote meeting capabilities, and private tutoring/study pods.
Perfectly centered between two parks and conveniently located near various forms of transportation, 1289 Lexington offers a tranquil oasis amid the vibrant excitement of the Upper East Side. Residents can easily access a plethora of enticing restaurants, shopping destinations, and iconic cultural institutions such as The Met, the 92nd Street Y, The Guggenheim, and Central Park.
Prospective buyers will be pleased to learn that 1289 Lexington has relatively low monthly fees, averaging just $2.95 per square foot.
