200 East 75th Street Launches Sales

Just a few tree-lined blocks from Central Park, 200 East 75th Street offers a refreshing take on classic Upper East Side living. Architecture by Beyer Blinder Belle honors tradition with a limestone, granite, brick, and glazed terracotta façade featuring large windows to ensure light-filled residences.
The thirty-six residences across 200 East 75th Street’s 18 stories offer light-filled interiors; expansive living and dining spaces; and elegant, private chef-inspired kitchens.
Primary bathrooms feature free-standing bathtubs in arched alcoves, offering an escape within an escape.
Every element of the residences is thoughtfully considered, including richly detailed powder rooms.
In addition to soaring ceilings and one or more terraces, each full-floor penthouse has a unique floor plan and curated features. Skyline views and glimpses of Central Park add touches of glamour to expansive living and entertainment spaces as well as primary bedrooms. With refined lines and rich materiality, interiors have a timeless quality. All living spaces are finished with crown molding, base molding, and doorway casings.
A collection of welcoming spaces inside and landscaped spaces outside serve as extensions of home. From social areas catering to a variety of ages and interests, to a light-filled state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated yoga room, amenities feel thoroughly in tune with life on today’s Upper East Side.
The building’s landscaped outdoor spaces include a roof terrace with skyline views and a garden with an outdoor fireplace and elegant nighttime lighting.
The parlor lounge features French oak-paneled walls, cozy nooks and fireside armchairs – drawing inspiration from historic social clubs.
The recreation area comes with a billiards room and multi-sport simulator (golf, hockey, soccer, and baseball).
For more passive entertainment, head to the cinema room, available for private screenings.
Rounding out the amenities are a music room equipped with a recording booth and sound-mixing equipment and a children’s playroom featuring a climber with a slide and a miniature kitchen.
