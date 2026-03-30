A Landmark Afternoon of Classical Music Is Coming to One of the World’s Most Iconic Stages

An extraordinary musical event is heading to one of the most celebrated concert halls on the planet this spring.
On Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m., the New York Piano Society will present an afternoon of sweeping classical music at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall — a program anchored by the Chopin Piano Trio and featuring two exceptional guest artists making their mark on the classical world. (And starting today, tickets are 20% off with code EAS53913.)
Violinist SoHyun Ko, a protégé of the legendary Pinchas Zukerman, joins cellist Sydney Lee for what promises to be a highlight of the society’s season. Together with members of the New York Piano Society, they will perform Chopin’s Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 8 — a rich, emotionally expansive work that showcases the interplay of three instruments at the highest level.
The full afternoon’s program is a feast for serious music lovers: Tchaikovsky’s beloved selections from The Seasons, Chopin’s Berceuse in D-flat Major, the formidable Twelve Etudes, Op. 10, Mendelssohn’s Variations sérieuses, and a rare performance of Leopold Godowsky’s fiendishly demanding Study in C Major — one of 53 studies written on the Chopin Études, pieces that remain among the most technically challenging works ever written for the piano.
The concert is presented by the New York Piano Society and its Artistic Director, acclaimed pianist Natasha Paremski, who has called the Upper West Side home for nearly 25 years. The society is a nonprofit dedicated to discovering and nurturing pianists who pursue careers outside of professional performance — its members are doctors, lawyers, scientists, and more, united by a devotion to music at the highest amateur level.
Tickets are free for children, and students can obtain $10 tickets at the box office with valid ID. Tickets and additional information are available here (use code EAS53913 for a 20% discount).).