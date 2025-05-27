Fall in Love with the Estate of Match.com’s Chief Science Advisor Helen Fisher

4 East 70th Street, Apartment 5C stands as a testament to classic New York elegance. Beyond its architectural allure, this apartment holds a special significance as the former home of the esteemed anthropologist Dr. Helen Fisher, renowned for her groundbreaking research on love and human relationships.
Upon entering the gracious foyer, visitors are greeted by timeless herringbone hardwood floors.
The spacious one-bedroom layout is complemented by a beautifully renovated bathroom and a kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, including a Miele refrigerator and dishwasher, and a Smeg oven—perfect for culinary enthusiasts.
Natural light floods the apartment through nine windows, enhancing its warm and inviting ambiance. Freshly painted walls and newly refinished floors further elevate the home’s elegance.
Fisher, who resided in this apartment until her passing on in 2024, was a luminary in the field of behavioral anthropology. As a Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute and Chief Science Advisor to Match.com, Dr. Fisher dedicated her career to exploring the complexities of falling in love and breaking up. Her pioneering work was instrumental in shaping contemporary understanding of love’s biological and evolutionary foundations.
Built in 1938, 4 East 70th Street is an exquisite boutique Art Deco cooperative. Residents enjoy white-glove service, including doorman-controlled elevator access and a resident manager, ensuring a high standard of living. The building is near Central Park, the newly reopened Frick Museum, and the luxury shopping and dining experiences of Madison Avenue.
The home is offered for $1.149 million with the Friedman-Rosenthal Team at Brown Harris Stevens. See it here.