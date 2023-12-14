Last Weekend For Next-Level Deals on Cashmere!

If you’re looking to update your sweater collection with the season’s latest styles or pick up classics that will last for years to come, this is your last weekend to visit The Cashmere Sale at 1219 Third Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets).
Until Monday at 7 p.m., the company known for its quality cashmere at wholesale prices will be offering UES shoppers what’s left of its fashionable sweaters, lightweight layering pieces, novelty wraps, comfortable matching sets and practical outerwear…all just in time for the holidays!
This year, The Cashmere Sale has been debuting updated versions of its signature car coat, new colors and styles in its customer-favorite California Cashmere line, and an extensive faux fur accessories collection.
The Cashmere Sale was founded over 22 years ago by a group of fashion-loving friends from Connecticut and California. All pieces are curated by the women behind the brand with the customer at the forefront of their decisions. Their goal is to offer luxury cashmere direct from the manufacturer at irresistible prices with a yearly holiday popup store.
The Upper East Side store will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the weekend and until 7 p.m. on Monday.