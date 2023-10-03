Minuet at 244 East 52nd Street Will Offer Curated Collection of Refined One to Three Bedroom Residences.

Once home to a beloved Manhattan music school, Minuet sits at the crossroads of Sutton Place and Turtle Bay. This beautifully composed architectural feat by Issac & Stern Architects pays homage to the adjacent Rockefeller Guest House.
Minuet’s travertine and oak paneled lobby celebrates the beautiful stone surrounding the iconic courtyard pond and paneling found in the guest rooms, while lush greenery on the rooftop recreates a serene ”urban oasis” that put the landmark property on the map.
Minuet’s façade evokes the celebrated limestone that has encapsulated the finest apartment houses of Manhattan’s east side for over a century. Cylindrical metal spandrels and vertical mullions honor not only the neighboring modernist masterpiece, but also other icons of mid-century design including the nearby Seagram Building, Lever House, and many Emery Roth buildings that line Midtown East.
Step inside Minuet and discover a captivating collection of classically modern residences ranging from one- to three-bedrooms starting from $1.255M, plus an exceptional maisonette and one-of-a-kind penthouse.
Residents at Minuet will enjoy an enviable suite of amenities and services. The bespoke travertine and oak paneled lobby, evoking the feel of a private residents only club, is staffed by a concierge 8 hours per day, 7 days per week. An integrated virtual doorman service is available during all other hours. The sunlit fitness center includes a separate movement studio and is outfitted with top-of-the-line equipment from Peloton, Aviron, and Precor. A beautifully landscaped rooftop crowns the building, complete with multiple lounge and dining areas and a built-in outdoor kitchen. While all residences are equipped with in unit washers and dryers, an additional laundry room with high-capacity washer and dryer is located at the cellar level. Bike storage is available, and additional private storage cages are available for purchase.
Just a stone’s throw away from the heart of buzzing Midtown, discover this haven of peace and tranquility characterized by blocks of stately townhomes and lush tree-lined streets. In this cozy enclave, filled with small artisanal shops, boutique grocers, green parks, and fine dining establishments, you will find all of the conveniences of city living coupled with neighborly charm. Minuet’s boutique entrance on the peaceful and tree-lined East 52nd Street is surrounded by cultural landmarks, green parks, and fine dining establishments, offering an ideal setting to redefine your city rhythm and finding your new melody.
Exclusive sales and marketing by Reuveni Development Marketing.
To schedule a tour and learn more, please visit minuetnyc.