Register now for the Asia Society’s AAPI Children’s Literature Festival

May 1 marks the kickoff of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and though it’s crucial to recognize AAPI voices and contributions throughout the year, May is also the perfect time to celebrate the abundant history and exciting future of these rich cultures. New York’s Asia Society Museum — located at 725 Park Avenue (and East 70th Street) — will play host to a series of captivating events, one of which is the AAPI Children’s Literary Festival.
Alongside The Culture Tree – an organization that promotes cultural literacy about South Asia through language and a variety of educational programs – the Asia Society’s inaugural edition of the AAPI Children’s Literary Festival is set to be an inspiring success.
On Saturday, May 11 from 1 to 5 p.m., participants will have the special opportunity to enjoy readings, meet-and-greets with authors and illustrators, vibrant panel discussions and writing and illustration workshops. Though the content being heralded may be child-focused, all ages are welcome to attend. Here’s the list of events:
1 p.m. Book Reading by Anu Sehgal, author of I am a Lotus.
1:15 — 2 p.m. Young Voices, Wise Words: An interactive session featuring authors and kids shaping literary futures. This panel includes Aram Kim, author and illustrator of Sunday Funday in Koreatown, Loan Le, author of A Pho Love Story and Michele Wong McSween, author of the Gordon & Li Li series.
2 — 2:30 p.m. Book signing and meet and greet with featured authors and illustrators.
2:30 — 3:15 p.m. Writing Workshop with Veera Hiranandani, author of Amil and the After.
This workshop is geared toward young writers, who will have the chance to learn about character development through the “craft technique” point of view. Think of it as the most fun way possible for your child to learn the difference between first, second and third person! There will even be inspiring writing prompts so they can work on their very own masterpiece.
3:15 — 4 p.m. Illustration Workshop with ShinYeon Moon, illustrator of LaoLao’s Dumplings. Aspiring artists will learn how to create a unique portrait of their character using symbols to depict emotions.
4 — 4:45 p.m. Cookbook and Recipe Documentation with Priya Krishna, New York Times bestselling author and creator of Priya’s Kitchen Adventures. Krishna will read from her book, share a recipe and give tips on how children can document their own recipes. This session will conclude with a yummy dumpling tasting. Doesn’t get much better than that!
Best of all, this fantastic festival just so happens to be seriously affordable. If you’re a member of the Asia Society, you can snag a ticket for $8. Otherwise, the modest price tags ring in at $10 for children and $15 for adults. The event is free for children under two.
For more information on the authors and panelists — and to register for your tickets — please visit the event homepage here!