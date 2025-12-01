The Cashmere Sale Returns to the Upper East Side!

The neighborhood favorite The Cashmere Sale is officially back for its fifth season on the Upper East Side. The popup known for its luxury quality and direct-from-manufacturer prices is now open through Saturday, December 20 at 1062 Third Avenue at the southwest corner of East 63rd Street.
This year’s collection includes a wide variety of on-trend matching sets, luxe cableknits and updated outerwear pieces. There are reversible quilted coats, puffer vests and denim-style jackets—all in cashmere. They also have an assortment of wear-now items, including short sleeves, cardigans and layering pieces. From deep, dreamy earth tones to bright pops of color, there is something for every shopper.
With the holiday shopping season gearing up, it’s the ultimate destination for gifts, with plush and cozy options for everyone on your list.
The Cashmere Sale’s talented stylists would be thrilled to help with everything from updating your sweater wardrobe this season to getting those holiday gifts checked off the list early.
Over its 23-year run, the women-founded brand has established a dedicated following by offering quality cashmere at approximately half of what you would pay at retail.
The store is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Can’t make it into this year’s sale? Visit thecashmeresale.com and use code UES2025 for free shipping.