“American Love Story” Filming on UES this Week

The cast and crew of the upcoming television series “American Love Story” will be filming on the Upper East Side this week. Signage posted in the neighborhood states the series will be filming on Thursday by 84th and Madison Avenue.
Filming begins at 6 a.m. with several surrounding streets affected by parking restrictions. Drivers with cars parked nearby can call “Paul” at 929-264-5683 with any questions. “American Love Story” is filming under the alias “ABC Studios,” and while the show is under FX Networks, it is owned by the larger Disney ABC parent company.
The series is the latest from prolific producer Ryan Murphy, known for “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and more. According to IMDB, it will “explore the story of the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, including their tragic deaths.” The show will star Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, and Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy.
The Kennedys have a longstanding history with the Upper East Side, as Jackie Kennedy resided at 1040 Fifth Avenue for many years. “American Love Story” has faced online backlash as fans and family members feel Murphy is not properly portraying the famous family.
Murphy posted an “exclusive first look” of Kelly and Pidgeon as the iconic couple, which he thought would excite fans but ultimately fueled criticism. Fans and critics were quick to point out costuming flaws, as many did not feel the wardrobe properly reflected the style and fashion choices they were known for. Fans flooded the comments and sparked articles from publications such as The Cut, Vogue Australia and more.
Shortly after, John F. Kennedy Jr.’s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, shared his outrage with the show in a series of Instagram stories. According to Deadline, he said his family was not consulted on the making of the new show. ““I hope those making this show about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it, and that they donate some of the profits [from] what they’re making to the John F. Kennedy Library,” he added.
The show is slated to premiere in February 2026.
