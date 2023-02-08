Series Starring Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore Filming on UES Thursday

A bit of backstabbing and betrayal is coming to the Upper East Side. At least the filming for it is. Director, writer and producer Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story) is turning Laurence Leamer’s bestselling-book, “Capote’s Women,” into a series on FX and filming for it is expected on the Upper East Side on Thursday.
Feud: Capote’s Women will be the latest installment of Murphy’s Feud series. It will endeavor to tell the story of how Capote, in the midst of a “crippling case of writer’s block,” befriended some of high society’s most notable women of the 1950s and 1960s and then stabbed them in back for all to see in the pages of Esquire. Spoiler alert: he was subsequently banished from that society forever.
Murphy’s first iteration of the Feud anthology received critical acclaim in 2017, landing its leading ladies Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon a slew of prestigious industry nominations for their respective roles playing Hollywood icons and mortal enemies Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The show, too, racked up a ton of awards noms including Emmys (winning two), Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild.
Like the 2017 series, Feud: Capote’s Women is bringing some serious star power to the small screen. Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive, Birdman) will play socialite Babe Paley and Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Pride & Prejudice) will play Capote.
Chloë Sevigny (Big Love, Kids, Boys Don’t Cry), Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club, Riverdale), Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, Ghost), Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal) and Treat Williams (Deep Rising) round out the cast.
Filming is expected in the area around East 76th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday, February 9. We reached out to the production department for information about the specific streets that may be impacted and will provide an update if that information is made available. However, signage for that department indicates that questions or concerns can be directed to Britton at 929-399-3521.