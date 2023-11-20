Climate Activists Stage Protest at Guggenheim

Over the weekend, climate activists of Extinction Rebellion targeted the American Museum of Natural History and the Guggenheim, staging protests which would lead to 13 total arrests.
“Rebels have occupied the Guggenheim Museum,” the group shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
#BREAKING #DEVELOPING Rebels have occupied the Guggenheim Museum. #NoArtOnADeadPlanet #AssembliesNow pic.twitter.com/BDf4n5vqJL
— Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 19, 2023
Regarding their venue choices – the group published a statement telling cultural institutions they “have a duty to educate and empower the public, at a time when our elected leaders and media consistently fail to do so.”
“We are demanding museums use their resources and powerful positions to support people’s assemblies, a way to create fair, equitable solutions to #ClimateCatastrophe,” the group shared in a follow up statement on X.
Activists held signs which read “No Artists on a Dead Planet” while chanting “the people, united, will never be defeated” while a group of police officers stood in the lobby. One video shows an officer escorting out a man while he continued to chant.
Extinction Rebellion is known for inciting mass arrests in order to draw attention to their cause.
Last October, activists from Extinction Rebellion protested outside of billionaire Blackstone CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman’s residence at 740 Park Avenue over his fossil fuel investments. Earlier this year, the exclusive building was ascended up by protestors of another group demanding fair taxation of the wealthy.