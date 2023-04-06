Five Iron Golf Opens on Upper East Side

Five Iron Golf – a popular indoor golf entertainment venue – has announced the opening of its Upper East Side outpost at 1681 Third Avenue, between 94th and 95th streets.
View this post on Instagram
This is Five Iron’s fifth location in NYC. It can also be found across the country and in Singapore.
Offering an “inclusive urban golf experience for golfers and non-golfers alike,” the new UES location comes with ten simulators which capture data to help pros and novices alike improve their swings.
“The TrackMan golf radar not only helps map key data parameters – ball speed, attack angle, club path, face angle, etc. – it also captures the golf swing with a built-in HD video camera, or with the use of external cameras,” according to Five Iron’s website.
The simulators also allow players to enjoy virtual rounds on over 231 different courses including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews Links.
You can also book 30-60 minute private and group lessons which are priced based on the experience of the instructor.
The space comes with a full bar and restaurant, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a putting green, plush couches, and plenty of “top of the line” clubs to practice your game with.
Hours at the UES spot are Monday-Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. More details at fiveirongolf.com/nyc-upper-east-side/.