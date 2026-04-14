Gagosian Will Open a Revamped Gallery Space on Madison Avenue Later This Month

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A new exhibition space is about to open on the Upper East Side — and the dealer behind it is no stranger to the neighborhood.
Gagosian will unveil an overhauled ground-floor gallery at 980 Madison Avenue (between 76th and 77th streets) on April 25, marking a new chapter for the mega-dealer at a building that served as his New York headquarters for over three decades, Artnet reported.
AdvertisementThe inaugural show will feature readymades by Marcel Duchamp, timed to coincide with the Museum of Modern Art’s current Duchamp retrospective. The works on display were created in 1964 with the assistance of Italian art dealer Arturo Schwarz, as many of Duchamp’s original readymades from the 1910s had been lost or damaged over the decades.
Among the pieces will be a 1964 version of the artist’s iconic Bicycle Wheel, which the gallery says is the only surviving example not currently held by a major international institution. A version of Fountain and a Boîte-en-valise will also be included.
Gagosian said in a statement that he couldn’t imagine a better artist to inaugurate the new space, noting that Duchamp himself showed in the building more than 60 years ago at the former Cordier and Ekstrom Gallery.
The opening comes roughly two years after Bloomberg Philanthropies acquired 980 Madison Avenue. Gagosian had operated out of the building since 1989 and opened a ground-floor bookstore and smaller exhibition space there in 2013, which the new gallery expands upon.
The new show will open the day after the closing of Gagosian’s current Jasper Johns exhibition, which occupies the upper galleries the dealer has long leased in the building.
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