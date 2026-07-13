Marvel Is Taking Over an Upper East Side Block on Wednesday

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is heading east this week. Cast and crew for the Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again” are scheduled to film Wednesday at Cherokee Place and East 78th Street, according to signage cited by @OLV on X.
AdvertisementThe scenes almost certainly belong to Season 3, which started shooting around New York in mid-March under the working title “Out of the Kitchen.” Showrunner Dario Scardapane told Entertainment Weekly in early May that principal photography would wrap in early July, which puts Wednesday’s shoot at the very tail end of the season — either a schedule that ran a bit long or the pickup work that typically follows a wrap. Either way, Upper East Siders may be getting one of the last looks at this production for a while.
Season 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2027 and will run eight episodes as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel greenlit it back in September 2025, per Variety, before Season 2 had even aired.
Fair warning if you’re behind: Season 2 wrapped May 5 with Matt Murdock publicly unmasked as Daredevil and sent to prison, and Wilson Fisk’s mayoral ambitions in ruins. Season 3 picks up roughly a year later and leans on Ed Brubaker’s “The Devil in Cell-Block D” comics arc. Set photos this spring also pointed to something fans have wanted for the better part of a decade — a Defenders reunion, with Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Danny Rand joining Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones.
AdvertisementStar-spotters, take note. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are back as Murdock and Fisk, alongside Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan and Zabryna Guevara. Élodie Yung has also been shooting as Elektra — she and Cox were photographed in full costume downtown on July 1.
The production has been all over the map this spring: Downtown Brooklyn in April, Randalls Island in May, Dumbo in late June. It’s been on the Upper East Side before, too. The series shot on East 88th between First and Second avenues in May 2025, during Season 2.
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