New Comedy Club Expected to Replace Dangerfield’s

When iconic comedy club Dangerfield’s (located at 1118 First Avenue between East 61st and 62nd streets) shuttered in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis back in October 2020, revelers were left reeling — but now, a new punchline parlor is expected to take over the famed space.
Documents filed with Community Board 8 state that “Dinerland Comedy LLC” is seeking a wine, beer and cider permit, which will complement the required restaurant (featuring a full kitchen and menu). In addition to comedy shows, the club plans to feature live music of the piano and acoustic jazz varieties.
Dangerfield’s, opened in 1969 by stand-up legend Rodney Dangerfield and a business partner, was known for acts from heavyweight headliners — think George Carlin, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Andrew Dice Clay, to name a few. In what would ultimately be its last laugh, Dangerfield’s appeared in a pivotal scene of 2019’s Joker. You may be wondering if the refreshed joke joint will still bear the name of the comedy king once operations commence, and though no decision has been finalized, we’re told the owners are in talks with the family attorneys and an answer will be coming shortly.
Aside from an illustrious onstage career, Dangerfield (who died in 2004) had a successful cinematic run with particularly memorable roles in Caddyshack, Easy Money and Back to School (my personal favorite). He was also a longtime Upper East Sider, whose 3,300-square-foot abode on 76th Street was a quick walk from his eponymous club.
We’ve been in contact with the owners and will keep you updated with more information.