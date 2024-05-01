New Robert De Niro Show ‘Zero Day’ Films on UES This Week

Back in December of last year, Netflix announced that “Zero Day,” a high-wattage limited series, had begun production in New York. Buzz grew quickly as vague details surfaced — after all, it’s not every day that Robert De Niro appears on the small screen… let alone in a starring role as a former president.
Advertisement
Filming has picked up steam as of late, with scenes being shot throughout uptown Manhattan (including on the Upper West Side in early April). And now, cameras are officially headed across the park to the Upper East Side to capture the streamer’s latest prestige project.
Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
Thanks to local X (formerly known as Twitter) users, it’s been revealed that “Zero Day” will film on Friday, May 3 at East 62nd Street and Park Avenue. There will be no parking in the area for a maximum of 24 hours in advance of the date and time (the shoot kicks off at 5 a.m. and ends just before the stroke of midnight, FYI), so prepare accordingly if your vehicle is in the vicinity.
The picturesque corner of one of the world’s most expensive residential streets is lined with the requisite prewar co-ops and the grand facade of the Colony Club (the first women’s-only social club in New York City). Another Netflix series, action-thriller “The Night Agent,” actually shot at the same cross streets on Tuesday.
Though, as noted above, particular plot points remain somewhat scarce, “Zero Day” is centered around De Niro as former POTUS George Mullen. After a massive cyberattack, Mullen becomes the head of a commission set to combat the chaos. No surprise here, it also stars Hollywood heavyweights like Angela Bassett (who plays the sitting POTUS and a longtime supporter of Mullen’s), Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Dan Stevens and Connie Britton.
Advertisement
According to Netflix, the six-episode miniseries “asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”
No official release date has been announced at this time.
ALSO: “You” will be returning to 85th and First Avenue to film more scenes on Friday (“Blue Hat” is the code name they’re using).
@olv between 85th and 86th on 1st avenue pic.twitter.com/cSvhQ6EsOP
— Paul Perez (@Paulpereznic) April 30, 2024