‘Succession’ Filming in East 80s this Week

If you’ve been in the upper 80s between Third and Lexington avenues this week, you’ve likely seen trailers, film trucks and flyers. Some digging on Twitter reveals this is all for the filming of the upcoming season of HBO’s Succession.
This round of filming started on Monday and is expected to continue until about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Parking will be held on the following blocks:
- West side of Third Avenue between 86th and 88th streets
- South side of East 88th Street between Lexington and Third avenues
- West side of Lexington Avenue between 86th and 87th streets
- East side of Lexington Avenue between 87th and 88th streets
- North Side of East 86th Street between First and Third avenues
For those unfamiliar with the series, the satirical comedy-drama first aired in 2018. The story centers around a global media and entertainment company, Waystar RoyCo, and the founding family’s fight for its control in light of the patriarch’s tenuous health. Created by Jesse Armonstrong, cast members include Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkan, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Parker Sawyers, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Rob Yang, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens.
There have been three seasons so far, and the fourth (some of which was filmed in the neighborhood earlier this year) is set to air in the spring. The series has won several awards including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.
