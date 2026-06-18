The Met Quietly Reopened One of Its Most Inviting Rooms This Week — and Almost Nobody Noticed What’s on the Walls

The Met Quietly Reopened One of Its Most Inviting Rooms This Week — and Almost Nobody Noticed What’s on the Walls

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.