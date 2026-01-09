Zombies Invade the Upper East Side: “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Filming on UES

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Upper East Side residents can expect some post-apocalyptic action next week as AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” takes over a stretch of the neighborhood for filming.
According to production notices posted in the neighborhood, filming for the zombie drama will take place on Wednesday, January 15 on East 72nd Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. The shoot marks a rare instance of the series actually filming in Manhattan, despite the show being set in a post-apocalyptic version of New York City.
“The Walking Dead: Dead City” follows fan-favorite characters Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they navigate a zombie-infested Manhattan that has been cut off from the mainland. While the series is set in New York, production has primarily taken place in New Jersey and Massachusetts to manage costs and access filming locations.
The first season was shot in various New Jersey locations including Newark, Hoboken Terminal, and Liberty State Park. For Season 2, which premiered in May 2025, production shifted to Boston and surrounding Massachusetts towns. According to Cohan, the change allowed the show to access “stunning” locations with more “control and access” while maintaining the grand scale befitting a New York story.
The series is currently in production on its highly anticipated third season, which began filming in September in Massachusetts.
Season 3 will feature a new showrunner, with franchise veteran Seth Hoffman taking over from Eli Jorné, who developed the series and led its first two seasons. Hoffman previously wrote iconic episodes of the original "The Walking Dead" including "Too Far Gone" and "No Way Out."
The upcoming season will see Maggie and Negan finally putting aside their differences to build Manhattan’s first thriving community since the zombie apocalypse. However, as chaos begins to arise in the city, they’ll be forced to confront whether they’ve truly learned from their past or if their dark history will spell doom for everyone.
Season 3 has added several new cast members, including Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) as Renata, described as a disarmingly charming leader; Jimmi Simpson in the role of Dillard; and Raúl Castillo as Luis. They join returning stars Cohan, Morgan, Gaius Charles, Lisa Emery, and Logan Kim.
The series has been a success for AMC, with its first season achieving an 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A third season premiere date has not yet been announced, but it’s expected to air sometime in 2026.
Residents and businesses in the filming area should expect typical production disruptions including street closures, parking restrictions, and the presence of crew trucks and equipment. While exact timing hasn’t been publicly disclosed, production notices indicate activity on Wednesday, January 15.
"The Walking Dead: Dead City" is part of the broader Walking Dead franchise, which also includes the ongoing spinoff "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." The franchise continues to be a cornerstone of AMC's programming, with rumors of a potential crossover event bringing together characters from various spinoffs circulating among fans.
Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply curious about the neighborhood transformation, the Upper East Side is about to get a taste of the zombie apocalypse—if only for a day.
