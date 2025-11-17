This Low-Key UES Address is the Newest Spot for Celebrity Sightings

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A quiet stretch of the Upper East Side has become an unlikely destination for the kind of people who usually enter buildings through back doors. In August, the Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier opened at 157 East 81st Street (between Lexington and Third avenues), a spot so under-the-radar that many neighbors likely walked by for weeks without realizing a high-end “longevity clinic” had arrived.
AdvertisementIt didn’t take long for word to spread among a certain crowd. The New York Post recently described the space as a go-to for A-listers and high-powered professionals seeking everything from $715 facials to multi-thousand-dollar peptide regimens. Founder Georgia Louise — a well-known aesthetician whose clients reportedly include Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow — has built a business around blending traditional esthetic treatments with more experimental wellness offerings.
Those offerings include injectable and oral peptides priced between $400 and $800 per dose, with full “peptide stacks” hitting $2,500 or more. The clinic pairs its peptide work with other services like vitamin shots, IV drips, hyperbaric oxygen sessions and platelet-rich plasma therapy. It’s a menu clearly designed for people who treat wellness as a year-round project — and who have the resources to do so.
The atelier sits in a ten-story rental building, far from the main commercial corridors that typically house new Upper East Side beauty and wellness arrivals. That anonymity, intentional or not, makes it a convenient stop for clients who prefer not to be spotted walking into a place where injectable peptides are served up alongside facials.
While the Post focused on celebrity names and price tags, Dujour highlighted the clinic’s attempt to position itself as a hub for “longevity-focused” care. According to their reporting, the 2,700-square-foot space includes a multidisciplinary team — dermatology, regenerative medicine, nutrition, and more — plus a custom hyperbaric chamber built with plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.
Whether the atelier becomes a neighborhood fixture or remains a niche destination for biohackers with deep pockets remains to be seen. For now, the biggest curiosity is the contrast between the building’s low-key exterior and the high-profile activity happening inside. If you spot a black SUV idling on East 81st in the middle of the day, there’s a chance it’s waiting for someone who just paid more for peptides than most people pay for rent.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!