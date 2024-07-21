B&B Bagels Plans Second UES Outpost

Popular Upper East Side bagel spot B&B Bagels is expanding. After opening their first store at 1370 First Avenue (at 73rd Street) in May 2022, the owners are planning to open location number two this coming winter.
Advertisement
Since taking over the former Bareburger space a bit over two years ago, B&B has become a go-to for many. Offering plump, fresh bagels and a variety of cream cheese flavors, it’s earned a score of 4.8 (out of 5 stars) on Seamless and a 4.9 on Uber Eats, establishing itself as a frontrunning favorite in the East 70s.
On a busy Sunday afternoon, East Side Feed got the chance to briefly chat with Rachel, who owns B&B with her husband Avi. Rachel confirmed that they’ve leased the space at 1201 Second Avenue (at 63rd Street) which was home to neighborhood favorite Veritable until this past May. Rachel tells us the success at their first store spurred them to open another, and that they wanted to stay on the Upper East Side.
Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
The First Avenue location has ample space for a Sunday rush, with several indoor tables along with an outdoor seating area. The new location is also spacious which should allow for a similar setup. Rachel says they aren’t sure of an opening date yet, but that they expect to be up and running by the end of winter in 2025. Indeed, the sign they’ve posted in the window announces “B&B Bagels 2025.”
Will siphon business away from The Daily Bagel and BagelWorks (though their fans are quite loyal).