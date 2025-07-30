Business Openings: Gamut School, IL Laboratorio Del Gelato, Zofia’s Hideout, Raising Cane’s

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
The Gamut School is now accepting 5th and 6th grade applications for its new facility at 351 East 74th Street (between First and Second avenues). The new middle school “combin[es] rigorous academics with a therapeutic, evidence-based support system,” according to a press release, and the school’s website states that it’s the “first middle school in New York City for students with emotional challenges.” The curriculum also includes “executive functioning skill practice” which it says will be integrated throughout its classes; community engagement through local volunteer work; and two daily electives between common core courses. The Gamut School tells us they are starting with 5th and 6th grade and plan to expand up to 8th grade. The tuition is $108,000, and “All students are eligible to seek reimbursement through the Department of Education. The Gamut School also offers a select number of Connors funding spots to be able to provide access to the school for all students—regardless of their socioeconomic status.”
Advertisement
IL Laboratorio Del Gelato has leased a space at 1062 Third Avenue at 63rd Street, @TradedNY reports. The New Jersey-based company also has a location on the Lower East Side, and its upcoming UES outpost was previously home to Footlight Shoes, which closed in 2023 after 30 years in business. The 1200 square foot space was asking $300,000 per year (or $25,000 per month). We’ve reached out to the business for an estimated opening date. Here are reviews for IL Laboratorio Del Gelato’s locations.
Zofia’s Hideout recently opened at 301 East 84th Street at the corner of Second Avenue. The new Tiki-style bar replaces Not a Speakeasy, which closed in May after a three-year run. Weekly hours have been posted on the bar’s Instagram page, with the most recent post stating that it will be open from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. through Sunday. Online feedback has been positive so far, with fourteen 5-star reviews on Google.
Permits for a Raising Cane’s are plastered in the windows of 1501 Third Avenue between 84th and 85th streets (h/t @moms_of_the_ues), which was previously home to Fox’s of Manhattan. Raising Cane’s is a fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers and is also popular for its crinkle-cut fries. They’ve got over 800 locations across the country, with a heavy presence in states including Texas, California, and Ohio, and a small handful dispersed throughout NYC. Here’s a statement we got from the chain: “Raising Cane’s is slated to bring our ONE LOVE® – Craveable Chicken Finger Meals – to New York’s Upper East Side at 1501 3rd Avenue late winter 2026.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!