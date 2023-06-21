Lenox Hill Staple Footlight Shoes Closing After 30 Years

Nearly three decades since opening its doors on the Upper East Side, a popular shoe store will be selling its last pair of Birkenstocks at the end of the month.
Footlight Shoes, a family-owned business at 1062 Third Avenue (between 62nd and 63rd streets), is currently in the midst of a closing up shop sale, which will conclude on June 30. According to Patch, the footwear emporium is shuttering due to pandemic-related retail behaviors.
Though many corporate employees were once fanatically devoted to their desks, 9-to-5 schedule and requisite “business-formal” attire, these days, the office is still somewhat irrelevant — making speciality shoes a tough sell, even to the well-heeled residents of the East 60s. “They just don’t dress up like they used to,” a manager said, also noting their lease on the modest space was up.
Of course, the rise of online shopping likely played a role in the upcoming closure, as it’s reported that retail e-commerce sales will continue to grow through 2024. With a wide variety of brands — including perennially favored labels like Mephisto, Rockport and Ecco — the store became a destination for those seeking comfortable shoes that don’t skimp in the quality department, but these days, loyal customers may prefer to shop from the comfort of the couch.
Though plenty of fans sing their praises through reviews, others report uneven customer service experiences in recent years. Regardless, seeing a small business shutter is always concerning.
According to the official Footlight Shoes website, they may still be in the process of finding a new location. In the meantime, their offerings are available in cyber space — with a plethora of deep discounts to enjoy.