Miss Wonton Opens on 75th and York

You probably never expected to find bagels and dumplings in the same place, but now you can.
Wednesday morning was the grand opening of Miss Wonton, a new dumpling spot at 1409 York Avenue (corner of 75th Street). Miss Wonton occupies the same space as Kossar’s Bagels and Bialeys, which opened in March 2023. The owners of the two businesses have joined forces to form a partnership.
Sam Chen, the owner of Miss Wonton, told East Side Feed he’s been working with the owner of Kossar’s for many years. They own multiple restaurants throughout the city together, including La Salle Dumpling Room, which has three locations on the west side. The Upper East Side expansion was inspired by Kossar’s expansion into the neighborhood, and a desire to bring traditional Chinese hand-rolled dumplings to Upper East Siders.
“Gluten-free is really popular these days,” said Chen, “so we have a lot of gluten-free specialties.” In fact, more than half the menu items are gluten-free, and some additional items can be made gluten-free.
Another unique offering at Miss Wonton is its selection of Impossible items, such as Dan Dan noodles, pan-fried dumplings, and Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings. Sam’s favorite menu items are the soup dumplings.
Fernando, who works at the front of the house, said “I’ll try every item once.” So far, his favorite is the steamed mixed vegetable dumplings.
Some of the spicier options on the menu are beef chili pepper noodle soup, hot and spicy diced chicken, volcano chicken, and Szechuan mapo tofu.
The Miss Wonton side of the restaurant is counter service, but diners are welcome to sit on the Kossar’s side, which has both indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant is open daily from 11:30am to 9:30pm.