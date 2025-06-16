Morning Cafe Opens Within Existing UES Restaurant

A new café has opened inside an existing Upper East Side restaurant—offering coffee and pastries during hours when the space would otherwise sit empty.
Asano is now operating weekday mornings inside Sandro’s, the longtime UES Italian restaurant located at 322 East 86th Street (previously at 306 East 81st Street). Asano is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The concept comes from founder Kate Kaneko, who grew up in a Japanese-American household and was influenced by the idea of mottainai, a cultural belief that discourages waste and encourages the reuse of what still has value. Kaneko says she was struck by how many restaurants sit unused during the morning hours and saw an opportunity to make use of those spaces.
“Asano” combines the Japanese word asa, meaning morning, with noren, the traditional fabric dividers that often mark the entrances of Japanese shops. At Sandro’s, a red noren hangs near the entrance during Asano’s operating hours.
The menu includes standard espresso drinks, lattes, matcha offerings, and a rotating selection of pastries from local bakers. Options include a miso caramel morning bun ($7.25), a gochujang scone ($6), and a matcha loaf ($4). Specialty drinks like the “Sandro Latte” and “Asano Latte” are also on the menu.
The Upper East Side location is currently the only one, though Asano’s model appears designed to expand into other restaurant spaces across the city. Learn more at asanocafe.com.
