Sandro’s Reopens at New UES Location

Sandro’s, a long-time Italian staple of the Upper East Side, closed the doors of its original location back in February — but the restaurant’s announcement on social media indicated a new location might be on the horizon.
It was confirmed a few months later that Sandro’s would be moving from 306 East 81st Street — where loyal patrons ate for 16 years — to 322 East 86th Street, the former home of Little Frog Bistro & Bar.
The first night at the new spot took place on Thursday, July 28. “We are all very happy that we were able to reopen in just 6 months and 5 days after our last day of service at 81st Street,” said Sandro Jr., who runs the day-to-day operations and front of house. Sandro Fioriti is the owner and executive chef, and Anna (mother to Jr., wife to Sandro) is the maitre d.
The new location comes with the same menu and same staff members long-time patrons have grown accustomed to.
The new venue features a bar with 8 seats; 14 dining tables with 56 total seats; a sidewalk cafe with two tables (one four-top, one two-top); and as part of the Open Restaurants program, a roadway consisting of 7 tables and 20 chairs (though we were told outdoor seating will be somewhat limited to begin).
Sandro’s is now open from 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Learn more at www.sandrosrestaurant.com.