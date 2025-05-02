New Chinese Takeout Spot Replaces Bestway Kitchen

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A new Chinese takeout spot opened in Yorkville this week, suddenly springing up in a space recently vacated by an Asian fusion restaurant that closed just weeks ago following a dismal health inspection.
Lucky Dragon opened at 1580 York Avenue (between 83rd and 84th streets) on Wednesday, according to an employee who declined to give their name. A no-frills American Chinese spot, it offers classics such as boneless spareribs, sesame chicken, triple delight, as well as old school favorites like egg rolls, crab Rangoon and scallion pancakes.
The lunch special is a particularly great deal: for just $9.50 (plus tax), customers get a generous portion of favorites like General Tso’s chicken, beef with eggplant or shrimp with garlic sauce (the dish this author went with) along with a choice of brown, white or fried rice and a container of either wonton or egg drop soup.
Lucky Dragon also has self-ordering kiosks.
Less than a week ago, the awning at 1580 York Avenue was still bright green and spelled out Bestway Kitchen, which opened for business less than a year ago before closing under mysterious circumstances. Before that, the space was home to Charley Mom, a longtime neighborhood favorite that was in business for 36 years.
It’s not clear exactly when Bestway Kitchen closed; its website is still operational as of writing, though a banner states that “online ordering is temporarily not available.” Sometime in mid-April, the restaurant ceased operating during normal business hours; when reached by phone on April 15, an employee told East Side Feed that it was “closed for a few days for cleaning.” However, by April 24, the Bestway Kitchen awning was being torn down, and days later, the Lucky Dragon awning had fully replaced it.
When asked about the reason behind Bestway Kitchen’s closure, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene couldn’t provide a concrete explanation.
“Restaurants may close for many reasons, and businesses are not required to disclose their reasons for shutting down,” Shari Logan, the department’s assistant press secretary, told East Side Feed in an email on Thursday. “A new corporation, Lucky Dragon, has applied for a permit to operate at that location.”
That said, a look at Bestway Kitchen’s most recent inspection by the NYC Health Department on March 11, for which a grade is still technically pending, paints a bleak picture. Listed violations include “live roaches in facility’s food or non-food area,” “evidence of rats or live rats,” inadequate personal cleanliness and more.
Thankfully, the space seems to be in better (and cleaner) hands. Lucky Dragon is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They also offer free delivery.
The closer we can get back to Charley Mom’s, the better.
Charley Mom got pretty atrocious over the course of it’s final year or so in business. But the “restaurants” that have filled it’s space have been nothing short of hot garbage. Wild to me how old school Cantonese American food has gradually disappeared over the past few decades, to be replaced by “authentic” cuisine I have zero interest in or inedible slop I wouldn’t feed to a dog.