New Restaurants: Bánh Mì, Pasta + Sushi

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Two exciting new eateries are on the way to the Upper East Side—and one just opened its doors (h/t @uesthings).
First, Xe May Sandwich Shop will be opening a new location at 1433 First Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets), which we’re told should be opening in a few weeks. The banh mi shop’s original location on St. Mark’s Place in the East Village opened in 2011 and has a Google score of 4.6 out of 5 stars (based on 285 reviews). Some of their banh mi options include “The Hog” with grilled Pork, scallion oil and fried shallots ($15) and the “Super Cub Classic” with BBQ pork, headcheese, pork roll and pate ($14). Xe May also serves a selection of tacos, all priced at $4.75, including a coconut curry lamb and lemongrass chicken–along with a variety of green and vermicelli salads. The new spot will be replacing The Migrant Kitchen, which closed in October 2024 after a three-year run.
A new Italian restaurant called Farina on 2nd will be opening at 254 East 89th Street (between Second and Third avenues). There isn’t much information out there about the new restaurant, outside of the words ‘homemade pasta’ emblazoned on the canopy. The new spot will be replacing Kafe Neo, which just opened back in 2022.
Finally, a new sushi place has just replaced an old one. Hiromi Sushi is now open at 1472 York Avenue (between 78th and 79th streets), which until recently was home to Kobe Sushi (an employee from Kobe Sushi confirmed with us last month that the new spot comes from a different owner). Reviews are limited but positive so far, with a 5-star Google score (based on six reviews) and exuberant praise from early patrons. You can view the full menu here.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!