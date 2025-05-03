Pura Vida Miami Opening UES Location

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Signage for Pura Vida Miami, the popular wrap and smoothie chain, is on display on a prominent Upper East Side corner.
Located at 1598 Second Avenue (on the corner of 83rd Street), the spacious outpost is currently adorned with photos of tropical drinks, funky-colored coffee creations and savory treats. It will mark the fourth New York location for the franchise—there are currently spots in NoMad, Williamsburg and the East Village—after the business announced last year that it would be opening ten locations in New York, according to a July 2024 report by Eater. The rest of its franchises are in cities throughout Florida.
Advertisement
Pura Vida Miami offers a wide selection of coffee and tea creations and “superfood smoothies” such as their Green Goddess (kiwi, lemon, cucumber, green apple, mint, raw local honey, matcha for $10.95) and Coco Azul (coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, blue spirulina, collagen protein, hemp seed, shaved coconut for $11.95). Additionally, the chain has acai bowls, all-day breakfast offerings like smashed avocado toast ($11.95) and overnight oats ($12.95), and a wide selection of wraps, sandwiches, salads and more.
ALSO READ: Tsubomi Seafood and Sushi Bistro Opens on 66th Street
The business was founded by Omer and Jen Horev in 2012 in South Florida, Pura Vida Miami’s website states. According to the Eater report, the pair said they plan on opening all ten of their New York locations by 2026; in addition to the three locations currently open in New York, they’ve opened over twenty in Florida.
ALSO READ: New Chinese Takeout Spot Replaces Bestway Kitchen
“At the core of our mission is to provide delicious and healthy food while creating a like-minded community,” Pura Vida Miami’s website states. “With our diverse range of menu options, including vegan and gluten-free options, we aim to cater to the diverse dietary needs of our customers.”
At this point, it is not known when the Upper East Side location will open. East Side Feed reached out to Pura Vida Miami, but did not hear back by press time.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!