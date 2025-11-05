Ritz Diner Closes Doors

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Ritz Diner has closed its location at 1133 First Avenue. A sign in the window says it will be merging with Tramway Diner at 1079 First Avenue (corner of 59th Street).
AdvertisementBack in September, the owner, George Kalogerakos, closed another one of his restaurants–George Southern Greek at 1144 First Avenue–and “merged” it with Tramway Diner as well.
“We are sad to share that Ritz Diner located on the corner of First Avenue at 62nd St in the Upper East Side has permanently closed for business,” wrote @jamesandkarla on Instagram. “This 24-hour diner was originally founded in the late 1930s and has been owned by George Kalogerakos since 1999.” The post continues, “The good news is that you can still visit George and his staff at the Tramway Restaurant just a few blocks away on First Avenue at the corner of 59th Street which he opened in 2024 paying homage to both the old Tramway Diner located 1 block away which closed in 2011 and of course the iconic Roosevelt Island tram.”
“Spoke with the hostess this weekend,” wrote a customer on Reddit. “It seems like the Ritz is just closing and everyone is out of a job.”
Kalogerakos opened Tramway Diner in 2024. His former eatery, Under The Bridge, previously operated for eight years at the space.
