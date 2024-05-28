Business Openings: Tramway Restaurant, Five Pillars Yoga, T&K Nail Spa, Four Seasons Spa, Bobafish

Earlier this month, George Kalogerakos opened Tramway Restaurant at 1079 First Avenue (East 59th Street), where his former eatery, Under The Bridge, operated for eight years until closing earlier this year. Reviews are limited so far, but of the six people who’ve given their two cents on Google, two of them had nice things to say about Tramway’s omelettes.
Five Pillars Yoga recently reopened as part of a new concept at 1283 Madison Avenue (between 91st and 92nd streets). The new name is FLOK & Five Pillars Yoga, and it combines a yoga studio with a boutique and community space. You can learn more at @flok.fivepillarsyoga on Instagram or at floknyc.com.
T&K Nail Spa recently opened its doors at 203 East 74th Street (between Second and Third avenues). We discovered this new business through @UESthings, whose tipster said the owners, Jessica and John, named the business after their daughters. Here are their Yelp and Google pages, both of which have one 5-star review as of writing.
Four Seasons Spa recently opened at 1760 Second Avenue (at 91st Street). The “Health Massage Spa” offers hot stone massages, facials, foot rubs and “muscle therapy,” according to its website, and has nine other locations throughout the city. Reviews are all positive so far.
Another finding shared by @UESthings: Bobafish, which will serve boba tea and fried fish, according to its signage at 1744 First Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets). It will be replacing Noodle Fun. We’re going to look into this one further … sign up below for updates!